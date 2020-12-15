 Skip to main content
Former Dillon High star Kevin Steele a serious candidate to become Auburn's football coach
AL.com: Former Dillon High star Kevin Steele a serious candidate to become Auburn's football coach

FLORENCE -- Former Dillon High School star Kevin Steele is a serious candidate to replace Gus Malzahn as Auburn University’s coach, according to AL.com.

Steele, Auburn’s defensive coordinator, is now also the Tigers’ interim coach after Malzahn’s firing. He was Baylor’s coach from 1999 until 2003, where he went 9-36.

In 2015, Steele served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Louisiana State. In 2014, he coached Alabama’s linebackers and was special assistant to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. In Saban’s first year as Alabama’s coach, Steele was defensive coordinator. Then, from 2009-11, he held that same position at Clemson. His 2010 defense at Clemson led the ACC and ranked No. 13 nationally in points allowed, surrendering 18.8 points per game.

Before joining Alabama’s staff, Steele was executive head coach at Florida State, under then-head coach Bobby Bowden.

In the NFL, Steele coached linebackers for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-98. And from 1989-94, Steele won a national championship (1994) at Nebraska as a linebackers coach under Tom Osborne.

Steele also held assistant jobs at New Mexico State (1983), Oklahoma State (1984-86), and his alma mater, Tennessee (1987-88). He started his full-time career in 1982 as the Vols’ outside linebackers coach. Before playing his final three years at Tennessee, Steele played his first season at Furman.

Steele’s brother Jeff serves as associate athletics director for facilities and operations at Auburn.

