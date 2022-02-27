Alex Cox leads FMU men's basketball to 2nd round of CC tourney

The Tornado took the lead back after a three-pointer by Amarius Beasley and two makes from the stripe by Darron Howard to bring the score to 28-26. The Patriots reclaimed a four-point lead after a three-point make and layup from Cox at 34-30. Two free throw by graduate student forward Neija Jordan gave the Patriots a one-point lead, but the Tornado would even the score (38-38) to end the half after a free throw make from MJ Foust.

Two Jonah Pierce layups kick-started the Patriots to a four-point lead to open the second half, but a Michael Mays' three-pointer knocked the Patriot lead down to one at 42-41. A layup by Foust evened the score at 48-48, but shortly after, the guard would take the lead back with another layup (52-51). A Michael Mays' layup and three-pointer extended the Tornado lead to 10 points with 10:50 remaining in the game at 62-52.

This where the decisive Patriot spurt would begin. A Pierce dunk cut the Tornado lead down to four and later after freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. poked the ball loose and knocked down a layup to trim the margin to two at 63-61.