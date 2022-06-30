Aydin Palmer flirts with 5-inning no-hitter in Florence's 10-0 win over Horry

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence pitcher Aydin Palmer flirted with a five-inning no-hitter, and Post 1 kept its offensive momentum from the NC/SC Challenge with Thursday's five-inning, 10-0 win over League 2 leader, Horry, at American Legion Field.

Palmer walked the game's leadoff batter, and later allowed a single to start the top of the fifth for Post 111's lone hit. After Palmer fanned the next batter in the fifth for his seventh strikeout of the game, he was taken out because of a pitch count.

"(Palmer) commanded the zone; he had three pitches going and he had a lot of confidence," Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said.

A lot of that confidence also came from a five-run Florence first inning.

"When you get out there with a five-run lead, you pitch with a lot more confidence, and you're not worried about your control," said Urquhart, whose team is 16-5 overall and 5-3 in League 2. "If they hit a solo homer, that's OK, as long as you don't walk a couple guys ahead of him."

Florence, which scored 21 first-inning runs in this past weekend's three-game NC/SC Challenge, continued Thursday to put pressure on the opposing team. After Parker Winfield reached on an error and advanced on Jake Hardee's bunt single, Shemar Simes hit an RBI double for a 1-0 lead.

After Hardee scored on a wild pitch, Josh Williams hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. J.R. Williams followed with an RBI single of his own to make it 4-0. The two Williamses then attempted to steal the next base, with J.R. Williams getting in a two-out rundown between first and second long enough to let Josh Williams score from third and make it 5-0.

"I was proud of the guys," Urquhart said. "Again, we jumped on them in the first inning like we did this past weekend and put the pitcher at ease a little bit."

Qua'liek Crawford stole home in the second to make it 6-0. Then, in the third, Garrett Keen's RBI single and Crawford's sacrifice fly made it 8-0.

Then, Collin Minshew's two-run double in the bottom of the fourth accounted for the final score.

Florence and Horry play 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marion's Fox Field, but that does not count as a league game. Tuesday's rained-out league game against Horry is postponed until July 8 at Conway.

