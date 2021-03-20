Balanced Attack leads FMU past Bobcats 3-2

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- A balanced offensive attack that saw four players register double-digit kills and a closing 5-1 spurt in the final set allowed Francis Marion University to capture a marathon 25-23, 25-11, 19-25, 21-25, 15-12 road victory over Georgia College, Saturday evening (March 20) in Peach Belt Conference volleyball play.

Francis Marion (2-4, 2-4) will return home to entertain Young Harris College on Thursday at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but spectators are limited to 250, including ONLY FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first serve, and family members of players who reserve admission tickets prior to game day. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Junior 6-2 middlehitter Iyanla Thigpen led FMU with 14 kills and five blocks, while senior Kayla Arthur, junior Lily Walton, and freshman Lexi Albright all tallied 13 kills. Thigpen and Walton posted attack percentages of .367 and .321 respectively, and Albright recorded a career-high 19 digs and served two of the team’s three aces.

Freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out a career-high 56 assists and dug up 13 balls. Junior libero Alexis Watts registered a season-high 24 digs and successfully handled all of her 22 serve receptions.