SAVANNAH, Ga. -- With Wednesday's game tied at 1, Florence gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth and lost 3-1.

The Bananas scored their runs on a fielder's choice and sacrifice fly.

Florence (4-11) scored in the second when Will Hardee crossed home plate on a Mason Staz groundout. The Bananas then tied it in the fourth on an RBI single.

Wednesday's losing pitcher was Ryan Rouse.

The Flamingos return home tonight against Lexington County.