MACON, Ga. -- Florence lost 12-6 Sunday to Macon. In this see-saw of a game through 5 1/2 innings, the Bacon pulled away with a seven-run bottom of the sixth.

Florence's Derek Berg hit two doubles and finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, and A.J. Liu was 2 for 3. Brody Hopkins and Lex Tuten finished with an RBI each.

The RedWolves' record is now 10-24 overall and 3-10 in the Coastal Plain East's second half.