Big Spur/247 Sports USC football luncheon Feb. 3
Pee Dee USC Football Fans

Big Spur/247 Sports USC football luncheon Feb. 3

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Annual Big Spur/247 Sports University of South Carolina Football Signing Day Report luncheon with Tony Morrell will be held Feb. 3 at the Floyd Conference Center located at the corner of Freedom Boulevard and the Pamplico Highway on the grounds of MUSC-Florence. The luncheon will begin at noon and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m..

The cost is $20, at the door, per person and lunch will be providing by Rogers BBQ House. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please contact FCGC Board of Directors President, Scat Scaturro, at (843) 621-8008.

