Braves win Game 1 of NLCS

Corey Knebel lasted one inning as the Dodgers' opener, giving up a run. Eddie Rosario led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on Albies' groundout and scored on Knebel's wild pitch to Riley.

The Dodgers pulled even in the second on AJ Pollock's two-out double and Taylor's single to left field.

Smith's homer in the fourth, his third of the postseason, gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Riley's two-out homer off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth tied the game.

Braves starter Max Fried gave up two runs on eight hits, including Smith's homer, in six innings. Fried threw 23 consecutive strikes, the most in a postseason game in 20 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Dodgers outhit the Braves 10-6 but left runners on base in each of the first seven innings except the fourth, when Smith hit the homer. Los Angeles hitters were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

No Braves pitcher posted a perfect inning until the eighth, when Luke Jackson got three consecutive outs.

Justin Turner, who was 2 for 24 in the Dodgers' first two postseason rounds, had one hit. Albert Pujols was held without a hit on three groundouts before popping out in the ninth.