Caleb Tidd and Fred Tindale Named GCAA Division II All-America Scholars

NORMAN, Okla. -- Coker University men's golf team members Caleb Tidd and Fred Tindale were named Division II All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America, announced by the organization.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Tidd competed in 10 tournaments and 30 rounds for the Cobras this season. He recorded a stroke average of 73.83. His best finish came at the Camden Collegiate (Oct. 4-5), shooting a 214 (+4) to finish tied for 19th. He also finished tied for 19th at the Hargett Memorial Invitational (Mar. 14-15), shooting a 222 (+6). Academically, he was also named to the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Tidd's first career All-American Scholar honor. Greenwood, Ind. native is the son of Brock and Carla Tidd, and is a biology major.

Tindale competed in 10 tournaments and 30 rounds for the Cobras this season, where he recorded a stroke average of 73.73. He finished tied for ninth at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate (Oct. 18-19), shooting a 213 (+3) and also finished ninth at the SAC Championships (Apr. 10-12), shooting a 212 (-4). He was later named to the SAC All-Tournament Team. Academically, he was named to the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Tindale's second career All-American Scholar honor. The Nottingham, England native is the son of Patrick and Allison Tindale, and is an exercise science major.