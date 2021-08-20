FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence batting cages are now open for the fall season at Freedom Florence to help improve hitting skills on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it's 1-6 p.m.,

Individuals are welcome and team reservations are also available. Please call (843) 661-2675 during the hours of operation and for information. For additional information, please call (843) 669-4597. The batting cages will remain open through Nov. 21.