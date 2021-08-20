 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Florence batting cages are now open for the fall season
0 Comments
Baseball

City of Florence batting cages are now open for the fall season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence batting cages are now open for the fall season at Freedom Florence to help improve hitting skills on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it's 1-6 p.m.,

Individuals are welcome and team reservations are also available. Please call (843) 661-2675 during the hours of operation and for information. For additional information, please call (843) 669-4597. The batting cages will remain open through Nov. 21.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College

FDTC baseball hires McDonald

FLORENCE — The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Baseball Stingers have hired Jeremy McDonald to serve as an assistant coach for the team.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert