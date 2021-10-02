Clemson edges Boston College 19-13

The Tigers drove inside the Boston College 25 twice more in the opening half, once to the Eagles' 2. But had to settle for Potter field goals both times.

The offense's struggles weren't helped by the early departures of two of their three leading receivers. Receiver Justyn Ross, the leader with 22 catches coming in, was walked to the locker room in the second half.

Tight end Davis Allen, third in the receiving list, was ejected for targeting on his punt return tackle.

It was the second straight season Boston College was in position for the upset and came up short. The Eagles led by 18 points in second half before falling 34-28 in what was Clemson's biggest comeback in Death Valley history.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles gave Clemson everything it had. Grosel, though, had too many overthrows and missed connections in the biggest moments. Boston College came in averaging 220 yards rushing this season. It was held to just 46 by the Tigers.

Clemson: Again, this wasn't pretty for Clemson's offense and first-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei. Still, the Tigers did enough to leave with a victory. Uiagalelei was 13 of 28 for 207 yards. It was the third game this season where Clemson didn't have a TD pass.