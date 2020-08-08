Coker adds baseball assistant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Mitchell Griffiths has been hired as the new Assistant Coach with Coker University Baseball, announced Saturday by coach Bob McLaughlin.
Griffiths comes to Coker after one season at Adrian College. He will work with the Cobra pitching staff and be the Recruiting Coordinator for the Coker University Baseball Program.
"We are excited to have Mitchell be part of the Coker Baseball staff," said McLaughlin.
He spent one year at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, as the graduate assistant coach helping with the NCAA Division II pitching staff.
A Columbus, Ohio native, Griffiths played for four years at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.V. He was a sophomore member of the 2016 Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship team that qualified for the Division II Midwest Regional, as A-B ended up with a 31-21 overall record and a 14-8 mark in the GMAC. He graduated as the program's career record holder in pitching appearances at 56. He finished with a 4-7 career record with five saves.
He holds a degree in business administration from A-B, and a Master of Business Administration from Walsh