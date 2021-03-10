Coker baseball beats Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Coker University baseball team earned a 7-4 victory over No. 29 Newberry College on the road Wednesday night (Mar. 10).
Coker would strike early in the first when Cam Murray would hit a triple down the right-field line, later scoring off a Newberry balk to take the 1-0 lead. Coker would plate one more in the first from Phil Griffor's RBI single through the right side, scoring Drew Klaserner who reached earlier after being hit by a pitch.
Newberry would score one in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1.
Neither team would score again until the fourth when Coker would score off a Lake Lybrand RBI single to right, scoring Cory Listing who reached earlier when he singled to shortstop.
Newberry would plate a run from a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-2 in favor of Coker.
The Wolves would tie it up in the bottom of the fifth when they would score by way of a Coker throwing error.
The Cobras would strike right back in the sixth when Lybrand's RBI single up the middle would bring home Listing who reached from a single to center for the go-ahead run to put Coker up 4-3. Newberry would tie the game again in the bottom of the frame, taking advantage of a Coker throwing error.
The Coker bats would stay hot in the eighth when Even Pawlowski would send a double to center, bringing home Listing and pinch-runner Jacob Marlow to put Coker back up 6-4.
The Cobras would add an insurance run in the bottom of the ninth from Nick Leonard's sacrifice fly to left, scoring Murray who had reached on a walk.
Chris Watkins (2-1) would pick up the win for the Cobras, striking out two over 2.0 innings of relief work. Griffin Hollifield picked up his second save of the season, coming on in the bottom of the ninth and striking out one.