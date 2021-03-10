Coker baseball beats Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Coker University baseball team earned a 7-4 victory over No. 29 Newberry College on the road Wednesday night (Mar. 10).

Coker would strike early in the first when Cam Murray would hit a triple down the right-field line, later scoring off a Newberry balk to take the 1-0 lead. Coker would plate one more in the first from Phil Griffor's RBI single through the right side, scoring Drew Klaserner who reached earlier after being hit by a pitch.

Newberry would score one in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1.

Neither team would score again until the fourth when Coker would score off a Lake Lybrand RBI single to right, scoring Cory Listing who reached earlier when he singled to shortstop.

Newberry would plate a run from a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-2 in favor of Coker.

The Wolves would tie it up in the bottom of the fifth when they would score by way of a Coker throwing error.

The Cobras would strike right back in the sixth when Lybrand's RBI single up the middle would bring home Listing who reached from a single to center for the go-ahead run to put Coker up 4-3. Newberry would tie the game again in the bottom of the frame, taking advantage of a Coker throwing error.