Coker baseball hires Fico Kondla as coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Former Coker standout Fico Kondla is Coker University's new baseball coach.

"We are excited to welcome Fico and Katelyn back to Coker and Hartsville," said Lynn Griffin, vice president of athletics and athletic facilities. "Throughout the search process it was evident that Fico had the passion and experience to continue to build our program. He has proven that he is committed to the success of our student-athletes and I look forward to watching our team grow under his leadership."

Kondla returns to Hartsville after serving on the coaching staff at fellow South Atlantic Conference institution, Newberry, since 2018, serving as the first base coach. In Kondla's time at Newberry, the Wolves posted a record of 122-50 and captured the 2019 South Atlantic Conference regular season championship, hosting a NCAA Division II Southeast regional for the first time in program history. He also has coaching experience in the Coastal Plain League, serving as the head coach for the Lexington County Blowfish during the 2021 season and an assistant coach for the back-to-back CPL champion Morehead City Marlins in 2018-19.

He also has extensive experience in the high school game, coaching at SLAM! North Charter School in Miami and Northside Christian Academy.

Kondla played his college baseball at the friendly confines of Tom J. New Field at Dave Schmotzer Stadium, serving as team captain for the Cobras for three years. During his career, he was a First Team All-Conference selection, a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-Region selection, was named to both the Conference Carolinas and Southeast Regional All-Tournament Teams and was also a finalist for the Josh Willingham Award, given to Division II baseball's most valuable player.

In February, he and the rest of the 2013 baseball team that reached the Division II national championships were inducted into the Coker Athletics Hall of Fame.

"I'm excited to come back home to Coker University," said Kondla. "I owe a lot to this institution as it provided me the opportunity to continue to play the game I love and continue my education. I want to thank Dave Schmotzer for bringing me here and I am honored to walk in his footsteps. I am grateful to be the Head Baseball Coach at Coker University."

Kondla holds a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science as well as a Master of Science in college athletic administration from Coker.

He is married to the former Katelyn Szupello, a former Coker softball player. The couple has one son, Frederick Kondla Jr.