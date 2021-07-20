 Skip to main content
Coker baseball players honored in summer league play
Coker baseball players honored in summer league play

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University boasted two summer league All-Stars and a Pitcher of the Week last week. Zachary Hinson (Old North State League) and Matt Hyatt (Great Lakes Collegiate League) were named All-Stars in their respective leagues, while Triston Fowler was named the Old North State League Pitcher of the Week.

Hinson represented the Brunswick Surfin' Turfs in the Old North State League All-Star Game. On the season, he has appeared in nine games including six starts. He has a 3-1 record with a 2.87 earned run average through 37.2 innings with 51 strikeouts.

The Rockingham, N.C. native is the son of Jeanine Hanson and Reed Hinson, and is a sports management major.

Hyatt represented the Ohio Bison in the Great Lakes Collegiate League All-Star Game. On the season, he has appeared in 15 games, owning a 1.58 ERA through 17.0 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts and seven saves.

The Wagram, N.C. native is the son of Darron and Crystal Hyatt, and is a business marketing major.

Fowler earned Old North State League Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a complete game shutout against the Oak City Gliders on July 13. The right-hander allowed only two hits and two walks apiece, while punching out 11.

The Spartanburg, S.C. native is the son of Pete and Jennie Fowler, and is a biology major.

