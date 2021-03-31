Coker field-hockey players honored

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Coker University field hockey players Britt Kabo and Rylie Cordrey have been named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Conference Teams, announced by the league today (Wednesday, Mar. 31). Kabo was named to the All-Conference First Team, while Cordrey was named to the All-Conference Second Team.

Kabo leads the team in goals (four), assists (three) and points (11), while being tied for third in the league in goals, tied for the league lead in assists and third in the league in points.

This is Kabo's second career All-Conference selection.

The Maarssen, Netherlands native is the daughter of Kris and Natacha Kabo, and is a business administration major.

Cordrey is second on the team in goals (three) and points (six), while being tied for sixth in the league in goals and tied for eighth in the league in points.

This is Cordrey's first career All-Conference selection.

The Selbyville, Del. native is the daughter of Rebecca and Keith Cordrey, and is a biology major.

The Cobras are back in action for the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals on Friday (Apr. 2) to face Limestone. The action begins at 2:00 p.m. from Charlotte, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.