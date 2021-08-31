Coker Field Hockey Ready to Begin Conference Title Defense

Coker opens the season on Sept. 5 at reigning national champion No. 4 Shippensburg, before returning to action on Sept. 7 against conference foe Limestone and welcoming Queens (N.C.) on Sept. 12. Coker then embarks on a three-game road trip making stops at Newberry (Sept. 14), Lincoln Memorial (Sept. 19) and Mount Olive (Sept. 25) before returning home to face Converse (Sept. 26). Coker opens October wrapping up the season series with Queens on the road on Oct. 2, before hosting Mount Olive on Oct. 6 and Newberry on Oct. 10 for Homecoming. The Cobras then hit the road again for three games, traveling to Belmont Abbey (Oct. 16), Limestone (Oct. 19) and Converse (Oct. 23). The Cobras wrap up the regular season Halloween weekend at home, hosting Belmont Abbey on Oct. 30 and Frostburg State on Oct. 31.