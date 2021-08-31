 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker Field Hockey Ready to Begin Conference Title Defense
0 Comments

Coker Field Hockey Ready to Begin Conference Title Defense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

August 31, 2021

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team is ready to defend the program's first South Atlantic Conference Carolinas championship entering the 2021 season.

Following the title, the team has set the bar high, placing emphasis on team dynamics and chemistry.

Coker returns 16 players from last year's conference championship team, including Preseason All-Conference selections Britt Kabo and Rylie Cordrey.

Coker also adds five new faces to the mix this season, who have meshed well with the large group of returners.

Coker opens the season on Sept. 5 at reigning national champion No. 4 Shippensburg, before returning to action on Sept. 7 against conference foe Limestone and welcoming Queens (N.C.) on Sept. 12. Coker then embarks on a three-game road trip making stops at Newberry (Sept. 14), Lincoln Memorial (Sept. 19) and Mount Olive (Sept. 25) before returning home to face Converse (Sept. 26). Coker opens October wrapping up the season series with Queens on the road on Oct. 2, before hosting Mount Olive on Oct. 6 and Newberry on Oct. 10 for Homecoming. The Cobras then hit the road again for three games, traveling to Belmont Abbey (Oct. 16), Limestone (Oct. 19) and Converse (Oct. 23). The Cobras wrap up the regular season Halloween weekend at home, hosting Belmont Abbey on Oct. 30 and Frostburg State on Oct. 31.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College

FDTC baseball hires McDonald

FLORENCE — The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Baseball Stingers have hired Jeremy McDonald to serve as an assistant coach for the team.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert