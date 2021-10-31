Coker field hockey wins season finale

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team took down Frostburg State 2-1 for a season finale win on Sunday (Oct. 31).

Frostburg State opened the scoring eight minutes in, before taking their 1-0 lead to the half.

The Cobras would tie things up late in the third quarter, when Coda Fisher rifled a shot to the top corner off a penalty corner set play from Lieke Bruijn. The game would go to the fourth quarter tied 1-1.

The Cobras would take the lead for good a minute and a half into the fourth quarter, when Rylie Cordrey collected a long pass from Milou Peters, beat one defender to her right and then beat the Frostburg State keeper on the low right side. The Cobras would hold off several scoring chances including two penalty corners in the frame to seal the victory.

Coker out-shot Frostburg State 17-13 in the win, led by seven shots from Britt Kabo. Cordrey added three shots, while Kelsey Sithole, Bruijn and Fisher each registered two. Victoria Humphreys also recorded one shot in the game. Sydney Call posted one defensive save in the contest, while Kelsey Gibbons earned the win between the pipes with five saves.

This concludes the 2021 field hockey season.