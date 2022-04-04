Coker hires Michael Donald as women's soccer coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Michael Donald has been hired as Coker University's women's soccer coach.

"We are excited to welcome Michael and his family to Coker and the Hartsville community," said Lynn Griffin, vice president of Coker athletics and athletic facilities. "After an extensive national search, coach Donald rose to the top. His proven record of success working with student-athletes, academically and athletically, made him the perfect fit for Coker. I am looking forward to watching him grow and develop our program into a championship-caliber team."

Donald comes to Coker from Nova Southeastern, where he was an assistant coach on the men's soccer staff for the 2021 season. During the 2021 season, Nova Southeastern won the Sunshine State Conference tournament title as well as the South region championship, both firsts for the program as the program also advanced to its first NCAA tournament. Donald also helped the Sharks to program records for most wins in a single season (17), fewest losses in a single season (three) and most shutouts in a single season (nine). Donald also coached one All-American, two All-Region selections, four all-tournament selections and helped the team to the highest men's team GPA in the department at 3.57.

Prior to Nova Southeastern, Donald the previous two years at fellow Sunshine State Conference institution Barry University working with the women's soccer program. He served as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, before serving as interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. During the 2019 season, Barry won the SSC tournament championship and landed two on the All-South region team and seven on the All-Conference teams.

Before Barry, Donald was an assistant coach for both men's and women's soccer at Embry-Riddle. Donald also served as the Director of Coaching at the Florida Elite Soccer Academy from 2017-19.

Before coming to the states in the coaching ranks, Donald was coach at the Scottish Football Association School of Soccer. He also served as the head coach of the Ayr United Football Academy from 2013-17.

He played professionally for both Stranraer FC and Ayr United FC after a collegiate playing career at Embry-Riddle.

"First, I would like to thank Dr. Lynn Griffin and the search committee for the opportunity to lead the Coker University Women's Soccer program," said Donald. "It will be a privilege to represent the institution with integrity and pride. I am thoroughly impressed with the people, the facilities and the vision set forth for Women's Soccer at Coker University and cannot wait to get started with the team. I look forward to working with them on building a culture of excellence on the field, in the classroom and around the community. Secondly, I would like to thank Head Coach Matt Watts and the rest of the staff at Nova Southeastern University for being supportive throughout this transition and developing my skills as a coach over my time there."