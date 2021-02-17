Coker lacrosse's Venazio honored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coker University junior attackman Joe Venazio was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dymanic D2 Team of the Week, announced by the organization today.

Venazio put up five points on two goals and three assists in Coker's 10-8 loss to No. 10/12 Mount Olive back on Feb. 10. Venazio is currently 11th in the South Atlantic Conference in points.

This is Venazio's second career USILA D2 Team of the Week honor.

The Myrtle Beach, S.C. native is the son of Joe and Tanya Venazio, and is an exercise science major