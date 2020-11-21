Coker men beat Carson-Newman for first time since 2015

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team opened up the 2020-21 season with a 67-53 victory over Carson-Newman on Saturday (Nov. 21), beating the Eagles for the first time since Jan. 17, 2015.

Both teams started off slow offensively, with the score just 2-2 through the first media timeout. The Cobras would go on a 5-1 run punctuated by a Christopher Fordham slam to go ahead 8-3, before the teams would start to find their grove as the Cobras led 12-6 at the midway point of the first half. Coker's lead would fluctuate between single and double-digits for the next few minutes, before Fordham set up Chandler Lindsey for a breakaway layup off a steal to put the Cobras ahead 23-12 and force an Eagles timeout with five minutes to play in the half. The Cobras were able to double up the Eagles at the three-minute mark of the first half, before taking a 35-19 lead to the break. Coker held Carson-Newman to its lowest-scoring first half since March 3, 2003 when the Eagles scored just 20 in the first half of a 63-52 loss to Wingate.

Both teams came out scoring in the second half, as the Cobras led 44-26 at the first media timeout of the second half. Coker would not relinquish its double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, keeping the Eagles at a distance of at least 12 points and putting a huge stamp on the season opening victory.