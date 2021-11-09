Coker men start basketball season Friday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University men's basketball is ready to start its third season under coach Jarred Merrill. He is excited for this year, as it will be the closest season to "normal" that he's seen since arriving at Coker in 2019.
"This is just an exciting season for me personally to get a chance to coach the team for a full season without any interruptions," said Merrill. "Our kids have been locked in all off-season, we just want them to reach their full potential as individuals and most importantly as a unit and see what happens in the end."
Coker returns 11 players from a season ago, and Merrill is excited about what this group of returners brings to the table with plenty of game experience.
"It's a good feeling to have several guys back that have experience playing in the South Atlantic Conference," said Merrill. "This year's team has five seniors, Dakota Jennings, Ryan Carfley, Christopher Fordham, Chandler Lindsey, and Malcolm Kennedy all will play substantial minutes and be heavily leaned upon for leadership on and off the floor. Williams Onyeodi, DeVante Johnson and Jahnarious Snell will all also play significant roles."
Merrill is also excited about what the seven newcomers bring to this team.
"I think our freshman are getting used to my style and I believe several of those guys will get a chance to contribute this season," said Merrill. "I have been pleased with the great energy that Glenn Bynum Jr. brings to our team, he leads our team in floor burns. Demar Anderson just has a feel for the game and is not afraid of the moment. Kyle Brown is our lone transfer, he's a natural scorer who will contribute right away."
Merrill noted that he is pleased with how the subgroups of his team have been able to create chemistry and learn to play together.
"They've all come together very well, we have great kids who are a joy to be around and they have all grown very close in a short amount of time," said Merrill.
Merill explained that he holds high expectations for his seniors, and that he expects them to lead on and off the floor.
"My seniors know that I expect a lot from them, it's not really about the points and the rebounds, it's more about the energy in practice, weights, and individual workouts," said Merrill. "The seeds that they are planting on and off the floor will be exactly what our younger group ends up picking up on and carrying on to the next group, culture starts at the top."
The Cobras open the season at the South Atlantic Conference-Peach Belt Conference Challenge, on the road at Georgia College on Friday and North Georgia on Saturday. The Cobras then return home to host Livingstone in the home opener next Tuesday,
"I'm not sure we have a tough stretch, our energy and focus is on Georgia College and most importantly ourselves to be prepared to play this coming weekend," said Merrill. "Our focus will always be that way, the next game and focusing on ourselves getting better daily."