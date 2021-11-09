Coker men start basketball season Friday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University men's basketball is ready to start its third season under coach Jarred Merrill. He is excited for this year, as it will be the closest season to "normal" that he's seen since arriving at Coker in 2019.

"This is just an exciting season for me personally to get a chance to coach the team for a full season without any interruptions," said Merrill. "Our kids have been locked in all off-season, we just want them to reach their full potential as individuals and most importantly as a unit and see what happens in the end."

Coker returns 11 players from a season ago, and Merrill is excited about what this group of returners brings to the table with plenty of game experience.

"It's a good feeling to have several guys back that have experience playing in the South Atlantic Conference," said Merrill. "This year's team has five seniors, Dakota Jennings, Ryan Carfley, Christopher Fordham, Chandler Lindsey, and Malcolm Kennedy all will play substantial minutes and be heavily leaned upon for leadership on and off the floor. Williams Onyeodi, DeVante Johnson and Jahnarious Snell will all also play significant roles."

Merrill is also excited about what the seven newcomers bring to this team.