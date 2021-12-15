Coker men's hoops defeats Limestone

Coker University men's basketball used several late runs to power past Limestone Wednesday night for a 65-54 South Atlantic Conference win.

The teams played to a 12-12 deadlock through the first eight minutes, before a 7-0 run put the Cobras up 19-12 with nine minutes to play in the half. The lead would fluctuate for the Cobras over the final few minutes of the first half, as the Cobras took a 35-29 lead to the half.

The teams played to a 39-39 deadlock four minutes into the half, before the Cobras went on another run to take a 47-39 lead with 13 minutes to play. The Saints would get back within one with just under eight minutes to play, before another run from the Cobras put Coker back up by nine with three minutes to play. The Cobras would keep the Saints off the scoreboard for the final 2:57 in the victory.

The Cobras shot 50.0 percent in the game, including two three-pointers. Williams Onyeodi and Chandler Lindsey each paced the Cobras with 14 points in the game, while Dakota Jennings added 13 points off the bench. Six other Cobras scored in the game. Coker out-rebounded Limestone 40-29 in the game, led by six each from Lindsey and Jennings. Eight other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Lindsey dished out a game-high seven assists for Coker, while six other Cobras helped on Coker buckets in the contest. Lindsey also led Coker with three steals in the game, while six others each registered steals in the game. Jennings led Coker with two blocks in the game, while Lindsey and Christopher Fordham each had one.