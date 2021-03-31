Coker men's lacrosse players reach milestones

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University junior attackman and senior goalkeeper Chris Hagy both eclipsed career milestones against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action Tuesday night.

Coker got the scoring started 1:04 into the game with Ethan Irizarry breaking the ice for the first goal, before the Bears went on a run to take the lead. Cal Gibson scored from Matt Murphy with just over a minute left for Coker's second marker of the quarter.

Lenoir-Rhyne would open the scoring in the second quarter with three straight goals, before Coker responded with goals from Murphy (unassisted) and Venazio from Murphy. The two teams traded goals in the last eight minutes of the second quarter, with Dappen scoring from Venazio for Coker's final goal of the first half. The assist represented Venazio's 150th career point, making him just the second player in program history to notch at least 150 career points. Venazio now only trails Mike Martiello (184, 2013-16) on the all-time career points list. Hagy notched 13 saves in the first half, bringing his career total to 475 and passing Tim Ryan (474, 2012-15) for the top spot on the all-time career saves list.