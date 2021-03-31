Coker men's lacrosse players reach milestones

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University junior attackman and senior goalkeeper Chris Hagy both eclipsed career milestones against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action Tuesday night.
Coker got the scoring started 1:04 into the game with Ethan Irizarry breaking the ice for the first goal, before the Bears went on a run to take the lead. Cal Gibson scored from Matt Murphy with just over a minute left for Coker's second marker of the quarter.
Lenoir-Rhyne would open the scoring in the second quarter with three straight goals, before Coker responded with goals from Murphy (unassisted) and Venazio from Murphy. The two teams traded goals in the last eight minutes of the second quarter, with Dappen scoring from Venazio for Coker's final goal of the first half. The assist represented Venazio's 150th career point, making him just the second player in program history to notch at least 150 career points. Venazio now only trails Mike Martiello (184, 2013-16) on the all-time career points list. Hagy notched 13 saves in the first half, bringing his career total to 475 and passing Tim Ryan (474, 2012-15) for the top spot on the all-time career saves list.
Lenoir-Rhyne extended its lead further in the third quarter, while Irizarry netted two unassisted goals in the quarter. Richie Timothee scored the first goal of the fourth quarter for Coker, while Irizarry scored the final goal of the game for the Cobras off an assist from Murphy.
Irizarry led the Cobras with four goals in the game, while five other Cobras each scored one goal in the game. Murphy dished out three assists in the game, while Venazio also recorded one. Jason McNeany led the Cobras with nine ground balls in the game, while James Brugger collected five and 14 others were active in the ground ball effort in the game. Coker caused eight turnovers in the contest, led by three from Irizarry. Four others forced turnovers in the game. Hagy finished his outing with 18 saves, while Ethan Hofert made five saves in relief.
The Cobras are back in action on Friday, hosting Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference play. Opening face-off is set for 2:00 p.m.