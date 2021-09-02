Coker men's soccer opens season with win

The Cobras got things started quickly, with Jacques Fokam-Sandeu netting his first of the year in the 13th minute. Fokam-Sandeu received a pass before dodging a few defenders to beat the Chowan keeper to his right to open the scoring. The Cobras would take a 1-0 lead to the half.

Chowan would even the score in the 57th minute, with London Williams finding the back of the net off a deflection off the crossbar. The teams went back and forth for the next 20 minutes or so, before the Cobras pushed back late in the game. Adam Kennedy found himself in space in the 84th minute and let go an absolute rocket to the left corner of the net to put the Cobras ahead for good.