COKER ROUNDUP: Coker field hockey loses to Converse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Coker University field hockey fell at Converse in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action on Sunday by a score of 3-0.
The teams played a scoreless first quarter and were headed for a scoreless half before Converse found the back of the cage with just six seconds to go in the half. The Valkyries would take their 1-0 lead to the half.
Converse added a goal to their lead less than four minutes into the second half to bring the game to its final score.
Coker totaled 12 shots in the game, including six on goal. Britt Kabo led the Cobras with six shots in the game, while Rylie Cordrey and Milou Peters each had two and Coda Fisher and Lydia Donahower each had one. Kelsey Gibbons made seven saves in the cage.
Coker returns to action on Wednesday (Oct. 6) to host Mount Olive in league action. The game is set for a 3:00 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
SATURDAY
MEN'S SOCCER
Catawba 2
Coker 1
SALISBURY, N.C. - The No. 4 Coker University men's soccer team fell in South Atlantic Conference action at Catawba on Saturday (Oct. 2) by a score of 2-1.
Catawba scored first 10 and a half minutes in to take a 1-0 lead, before taking the lead to the half.
Coker would tie things up when Gustavo Palmieri scored his second of the season unassisted less than seven minutes into the second half. The Indians would net the game-winner in the 71st minute to take the victory.
Palmieri posted a team-best six shots in the match, while Jacques Fokam-Sandeu and Gabin Guillou each registered three. Ché Richards and Luca Leonini each totaled two shots, while Felix Stoeffler, Lukas Berntsson, Markos Touroukis, Matty Tricker and Jonathan Partlow each had one. Jasper Rump (7-2) made one save in net in the contest.
The No. 4 Cobras (7-2) return to action on Wednesday (Oct. 6) at Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Catawba 8
Coker 0
SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University fell at No. 19 Catawba Saturday night 8-0 in South Atlantic Conference action.
Lexi Lilly posted two shots in the match, including one on frame. Sarah Swaim made 10 saves in net, while Heather Travis also made four in relief.