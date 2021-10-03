COKER ROUNDUP: Coker field hockey loses to Converse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Coker University field hockey fell at Converse in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action on Sunday by a score of 3-0.

The teams played a scoreless first quarter and were headed for a scoreless half before Converse found the back of the cage with just six seconds to go in the half. The Valkyries would take their 1-0 lead to the half.

Converse added a goal to their lead less than four minutes into the second half to bring the game to its final score.

Coker totaled 12 shots in the game, including six on goal. Britt Kabo led the Cobras with six shots in the game, while Rylie Cordrey and Milou Peters each had two and Coda Fisher and Lydia Donahower each had one. Kelsey Gibbons made seven saves in the cage.

Coker returns to action on Wednesday (Oct. 6) to host Mount Olive in league action. The game is set for a 3:00 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

