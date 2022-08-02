Coker softball Has 13 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Coker University Softball team had 13 players named 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), recently announced by the organization.

Makayla Cuthbertson, Brandi Davis, Delaney Eaves, Hannah Fisher, Jordyn Goodman, Julie Hilliard, Ava Jay, Isabelle Mullen, Chloe Pelham, Kelsi Scott, Callie Thornton, Cierra Watts and Caitlyn Wray all earned the honor for the Cobras. They were part of 7,527 collegiate student-athletes to earn the award, by posting a 3.5 or better grade point average for the year.

This is Cuthbertson's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Indian Trail, N.C. native is the daughter of Camie Lullis and Tony Cuthbertson, and is a computer science major.

This is Davis's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Live Oak, Fla. native is the daughter of DD and Arthur Davis, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in criminology.

This is Eaves's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Clayton, N.C. native is the daughter of Clint and Dana Eaves, and is a biology major.

This is Fisher's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The West Columbia, S.C. native is the daughter of Jeff and Chrissy Fisher, and is a biology major.

This is Goodman's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Arbutus, Md. native is the daughter of Ken and Donna Goodman, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in business marketing.

This is Hilliard's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Columbia, S.C. native is the daughter of Randy and Natalie Hilliard, and is a physical education major.

This is Jay's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Matthews, N.C. native is the daughter of Katherine Judge, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

This is Mullen's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Huntersville, N.C. native is the daughter of Stephen and Ashley Mullen, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

This is Pelham's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Goose Creek, S.C. native is the daughter of Jimmy and Tonya Pelham, and is a history major.

This is Scott's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Gold Hill, N.C. native is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Scott, and is a biology major.

This is Thornton's first career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Faison, N.C. native is the daughter of Allan and Laura Thornton, and is a biology major.

This is Watt's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Shallotte, N.C. native is the daughter of Sonni Priest Noble, David Ray Watts and Billy Noble, and graduated from Coker with a degree in biology/pre-med.

This is Wray's second career All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The Maiden, N.C. native is the daughter of Laura and Christopher Wray, and is a business major.

Coker Softball also finished 58th in NCAA Division II in team GPA at 3.46, while landing 16 student-athletes on the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.