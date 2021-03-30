Coker softball sweeps Queens

The Royals got out to a 7-0 lead in the first five innings of the game. Coker would go on its own scoring-surge in the sixth starting with a run from Kelsi Scott after Chloe Pelham reached first base on a error by Queens's pitcher. Kayla Oswell pounded a single to left field to score Pelham and Makayla Cuthbertson to get the Cobras back in the game. Down 7-3 at the start of the seventh inning, Ava Jay put the Cobras on the board with a double to left field before advancing to third and scoring on Jessica McWhorter's single. Scott later hit a single to center field, that scored Madison King from second. Pelham then slammed a double that scored Scott and McWhorter to tie the game. Bailey Douglas broke the tie with an inside-the-park home run, scoring Pelham and Oswell and giving Coker the 10-7 lead. Queens would get one run back in their half of the seventh, before Jordyn Goodman shut the door to secure the victory.