ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Coker women's track and field senior Calene Lazare qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

Lazare ran an 11.55 in the event to place third in her heat and seventh overall to qualify. The 100-meter dash finals will take place on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Lazare will return to action Friday to run in the 200-meter dash at 5:45 p.m. Video and live results will be available at www.cokercobras.com.