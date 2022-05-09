Coker University seeking new baseball coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University is seeking a new baseball coach. The NCAA Division II school posted a job advertisement Saturday.

Bob McLoughlin coached the Cobras for three seasons, and they finished this past one at 13-35 overall and 8-16 in the South Atlantic Conference.

McLaughlin joined the Coker baseball staff in August 2016. In November 2019, McLaughlin was elevated to coach upon the departure of Luke Harrigan.

McLaughlin came to Coker after a two-year stint at Division III Adrian College. McLaughlin graduated from Alderson Broaddus in the spring of 2013 with his bachelor's degree in Sports Management. He played at Hudson Valley Community College in New York for one season before transferring to A-B for his final three years under former Coker head coach Luke Harrigan.

As a Battler, he played in every game from 2011-2013, starting all but two. McLaughlin was a staple in the middle of the order, hitting .344 and accumulating double-digit doubles all three years. Upon graduation, McLaughlin played with the Taos Blizzards in the Pecos League in the summer of 2013.

