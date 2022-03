Coker University summer camps

COKER UNIVERSITY CAMP INFORMATION

ACROBATICS & TUMBLING CAMPS

Acrobatics & Tumbling Camp - Online Registration

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: K-8th grade 9 AM - 12 PM / 9th-12th grade 1-5 PM

Cost: $100

K-8th grade / 9th-12th grade

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Brianna D'Angelo at bdangelo@coker.edu.

Acrobatics & Tumbling Prospect Camp - Online Registration

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Time: 12 PM - 5 PM

Cost: $100

10th-12th grade

Location: DeLoach Center

BASEBALL CAMPS

2022 Baseball Uncommitted Showcase - Online Registration

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: Position Players 10 AM - 12 PM / Pitchers 1 PM - 3 PM

Cost: $150 per session / $250 for both sessions

9th-12th grade

Location: Tom J. New Field at Dave Schmotzer Stadium

For more information please contact Bob McLaughlin at bmclaughlin@coker.edu.

2022 Baseball Kids Camp - Online Registration

June 13-15, 2022

9:30 AM - 12 PM

Cost: $200

Kindergarten-6th grade

Location: Tom J. New Field at Dave Schmotzer Stadium

For more information please contact Bob McLaughlin at bmclaughlin@coker.edu.

2022 Baseball Prospect Camp - Online Registration

Date: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Time: Position Players 10 AM - 12 PM / Pitchers 1 PM - 3 PM

Cost: $150 per session / $250 for both sessions

9th-12th grade

Location: Tom J. New Field at Dave Schmotzer Stadium

For more information please contact Bob McLaughlin at bmclaughlin@coker.edu.

BASKETBALL CAMPS

2022 Basketball Kids Camp I - Online Registration

Date: June 6-9, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 1 PM

Cost: $100

1st-12th graders

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information, please contact Jarred Merrill at jmerrill@coker.edu.

2022 Women's Basketball Team Camp I - Online Registration

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 6 PM

Cost: $275/team

Varsity and JV teams welcome

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Melissa DeVore at mdevore@coker.edu.

2022 Men's Basketball Prospect Camp I - Online Registration

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Time: 1 PM - 5 PM

Cost: $75

9th-12th graders

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Jarred Merrill at jmerrill@coker.edu.

2022 Women's Basketball Team Camp II - Online Registration

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 6 PM

Cost: $275/team

Varsity and JV teams welcome

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Melissa DeVore at mdevore@coker.edu.

2022 Men's Basketball Prospect Camp II - Online Registration

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 1 PM - 5 PM

Cost: $75

9th-12th graders

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Jarred Merrill at jmerrill@coker.edu.

2022 Basketball Kids Camp II - Online Registration

Date: July 11-14, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 1 PM

Cost: $100

1st - 12th graders

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Jarred Merrill at jmerrill@coker.edu.

SOCCER CAMPS

2022 Men's Soccer ID Camp I - Online Registration

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2022

Time: 10 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $125

9th-12th graders

Location: Coker Athletic Field

For more information please contact Michael Antoniewicz at mantoniewicz@coker.edu.

2022 Soccer Kids Camp - Online Registration

Date: June 7-10, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Cost: $150

K-7th graders

Location: Coker Athletic Field

For more information please contact Michael Antoniewicz at mantoniewicz@coker.edu.

2022 Men's Soccer ID Camp II - Online Registration

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Time: 10 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $125

9th-12th grade

Location: Coker Athletic Field

For more information please contact Michael Antoniewicz at mantoniewicz@coker.edu.

SOFTBALL CAMPS

2022 Softball Prospect Camp - Online Registration

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $120

9th-12th grade

Location: Saleeby-Stokes Field

For more information please contact Marty Kinard at mkinard@coker.edu.

2022 Softball Youth Camp - Online Registration

Date: July 11-13, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM - 12 PM

Cost: $50/day / $150 total

Kindergarten-6th grade

Location: Saleeby-Stokes Field

For more information please contact Marty Kinard at mkinard@coker.edu.

2022 Softball Pospect Camp II - Online Registration

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $120

9th-12th grade

Location: Saleeby-Stokes Field

For more information please contact Marty Kinard at mkinard@coker.edu.

TENNIS CAMPS

2022 Tennis Camp I - Online Registration

Date: June 20-24, 2022

Time: 7-10 year olds 9 AM - 10 AM / Middle/High School 10 AM - 12 PM

Cost: Kids $75 / Kids daily $25 Middle/High School $150 / Middle/High School daily $40

7-10 year olds / Middle/High School

Location: Coker Tennis Courts

For more information please contact Tom Simpson at tsimpson@coker.edu.

2022 Tennis Camp II - Online Registration

Date: July 11-15, 2022

Time: 7-10 year olds 9 AM - 10 AM / Middle/High School 10 AM - 12 PM

Cost: Kids $75 / Kids daily $25 Middle/High School $150 / Middle/High School daily $40

7-10 year olds / Middle/High School

Location: Coker Tennis Courts

For more information please contact Tom Simpson at tsimpson@coker.edu.

2022 Tennis Camp III - Online Registration

Date: Aug. 1-5, 2022

Time: 7-10 year olds 9 AM - 10 AM / Middle/High School 10 AM - 12 PM

Cost: Kids $75 / Kids daily $25 / Middle/High School $150 / Middle/High School daily $40

7-10 year olds / Middle/High School

Location: Coker Tennis Courts

For more information please contact Tom Simpson at tsimpson@coker.edu.

VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

2022 Volleyball Beginners Skills Camp - Online Registration

Date: July 17-18, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 1 PM

Cost: $75 day / $150 for both days

6th-12th grade

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Travis Nead at tnead@coker.edu.

2022 Volleyball Elite Camp - Online Registration

Date: July 19-20, 2022

Time: 9 AM - 3 PM

Cost: $225

9th-12th grade

Location: DeLoach Center

For more information please contact Travis Nead at tnead@coker.edu.

WRESTLING CAMPS

2022 Wrestling Intensive Camp - Online Registration

Date: June 9-11, 2022

Time: 8 AM - 6 PM

Cost: $100 for all three days / $40 per day

7th-12th grade

Location: Coker Wrestling Room, Timberlake Lawton Gymnasium

For more information please contact Derrick Nelson at dnelson@coker.edu.

2022 Wrestling Top Camp - Online Registration

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Time: 8 AM - 6 PM

Cost: $50

7th-12th grade

Location: Coker Wrestling Room, Timberlake Lawton Gymnasium