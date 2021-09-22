Coker volleyball loses in 4 sets

GAFFNEY, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team fell in four sets at Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action on Tuesday (Sept. 21) by a score of 3-1.

Limestone took the first two sets in the match by identical sores of 25-16, before Coker responded to win the third set 25-17.

The Cobras jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third set, before the teams would eventually play to a 13-13 deadlock. Coker then put together two runs to force Limestone timeouts at 17-13 and 20-14, before winning five of the final eight points in the set to take the set.

Limestone would win the fourth set to take the match.

Lauren Loveday led the Cobras with nine kills in the match, while Naomi Earl-Reyes added seven kills and Taylor Parker chipped in six. Four other Cobras contributed kills in the match. Rami Mullen dished out a team-high 12 assists in the match, while Ashley Carson contributed 10 and four others added assists in the contest. Makayla Harris led the Cobras with 12 digs in the match, while eight others contributed digs in the contest. Chelsey Blume and Alyssa Lake each posted solo blocks in the match, while Lake also led the team with two block assists and Blume, Loveday, Parker and Earl-Reyes each had one block assist.

