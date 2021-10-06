 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker volleyball loses to UNCP
0 Comments

Coker volleyball loses to UNCP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEMBROKE, N.C. - Coker University volleyball dropped its non-conference tilt at UNC Pembroke Tuesday night by a score of 3-0.

UNC Pembroke took the match by identical set scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-17.

Chelsey Blume, Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered six kills in the match, while Lauren Loveday and Alyssa Lake each added four and Rami Mullen had one. Mullen also led the Cobras by dishing out 20 assists in the match, while Makayla Harris and Ashley Carson each registered two and Parker also contributed one. Parker led Coker with 10 digs in the match, while Harris and Loveday each added nine. Mullen posted six digs in the contest, while Blume had two and Carson and Alex Williams each had one. Lake led the blocking effort with three block assists in the match, while Blume and Earl-Reyes each had two. Mullen, Carson Fuller and Loveday each also contributed block assists in the match.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert