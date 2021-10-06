Coker volleyball loses to UNCP

Chelsey Blume, Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered six kills in the match, while Lauren Loveday and Alyssa Lake each added four and Rami Mullen had one. Mullen also led the Cobras by dishing out 20 assists in the match, while Makayla Harris and Ashley Carson each registered two and Parker also contributed one. Parker led Coker with 10 digs in the match, while Harris and Loveday each added nine. Mullen posted six digs in the contest, while Blume had two and Carson and Alex Williams each had one. Lake led the blocking effort with three block assists in the match, while Blume and Earl-Reyes each had two. Mullen, Carson Fuller and Loveday each also contributed block assists in the match.