Coker volleyball ready to start season today

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team is ready to start its 2021 campaign this week, in Travis Nead's second season as head coach.

Nead sets his expectations for this year knowing he has a fair amount of new talent on the roster, with some players with quality experience returning.

"I want to see this team compete hard every game," said Nead. "We really want to gain experience and momentum with each match since we do have a lot of newcomers this year and will not have anyone graduating from this group. This should allow us to continue to build up Coker volleyball for years to come. I think you will see a group ready and excited to get back on the court."

Coker returns eight players to its roster for this season, all of which gained valuable experience a season ago.

"I'm excited to see the growth of our returning players," said Nead. "A big contribution that I'm looking to this group for is leadership. Our returners know this conference and they know it is a battle each night so I'll be looking to them to provide a steadiness in our game."

Coker also adds seven newcomers to the roster for this upcoming season.