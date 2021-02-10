Coker women beat Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Coker University women's basketball team took care of Queens on Wednesday for a South Atlantic Conference win by a score of 69-61.

The Cobras doubled up the Royals through the first five minutes of the game, before stretching their lead to double-digits in the final three minutes of the quarter. The Cobras took a 23-12 lead to the second quarter.

The lead fluctuated between single and double digits throughout the second quarter, before the Cobras would extend their lead up to 16 in the final minute of the frame. Coker would take a 41-25 lead to the half.

Coker would extend its lead to 20 halfway through the third quarter, stretching their lead further to 25 at the end of the frame. The Cobras led 62-37 going to the fourth.

While the Cobras hit a cold spell in the fourth quarter, they were able to fend off the comeback effort by the Royals to secure the victory.

Valicia Demeritte paced the Cobras with a career-high 14 points, while Ahlea Myers added 13 points in the victory. Eight other Cobras scored in the game. Coker narrowly out-rebounded Queens 41-39, led by eight boards from Hope Richardson. Nine other Cobras were active on the glass. Emily Davis and Avahna Baker each dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while Mers helped on two buckets and Abigail Keesling and Raya Coley each registered one assist. Richardson led the Cobras with three steals in the game, while Demeritte and Baker each had one steal in the game. Haley McClure posted both of Coker's blocks in the game.