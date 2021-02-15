Coker women lose close one to nationally ranked Carson-Newman

From Local Reports
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker women's basketball team lost 71-66 Monday to No. 12 Carson-Newman.
Coker led 34-29 at halftime, but the Eagles were the ones leading 49-48 when the final quarter began. After Coker tied it at 61 with two minutes left, Carson-Newman got the final few crucial buckets.
Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with 18 points off the bench, while Emily Davis scored 14 points and Hope Richardson also added 12.
The Cobras return to action on Thursday to host Carson-Newman.
