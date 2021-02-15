 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker women lose close one to nationally ranked Carson-Newman
0 comments
Local Colleges

Coker women lose close one to nationally ranked Carson-Newman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker women's basketball team lost 71-66 Monday to No. 12 Carson-Newman.

Coker led 34-29 at halftime, but the Eagles were the ones leading 49-48 when the final quarter began. After Coker tied it at 61 with two minutes left, Carson-Newman got the final few crucial buckets.

Ahlea Myers led the Cobras with 18 points off the bench, while Emily Davis scored 14 points and Hope Richardson also added 12.

The Cobras return to action on Thursday to host Carson-Newman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander
College

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander

FLORENCE, S.C. − In a game of momentum swings, Lander provided the final one. And that was the most important one, giving the Bearcats an 84-80 win at Francis Marion on Saturday.

Coker women beat Queens
College

Coker women beat Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Coker University women's basketball team took care of Queens on Wednesday for a South Atlantic Conference win by a scor…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert