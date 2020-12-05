Coker women lose heartbreaker to Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. -- Ashauntee Nelson and former Hartsville star Saquita Joyner scored 11 points each for Coker, but it wasn't enough as the Cobras lost 63-61 to Limestone on Saturday.

Both teams started off slow offensively, with Coker holding a 4-3 lead over Limestone past the halfway point of the opening quarter. Both teams seemed to find their offensive rhythm in the later half of the frame, as Limestone led 15-9 after 10 minutes.

The two teams traded possessions, before a Limestone run put the Saints up 22-12 four minutes into the second. The Cobras were able to get back within single digits, but the Saints were able to keep them at a few possessions' distance for the remainder of the quarter as they took a 27-18 lead to the half.

The Cobras got back within two in the first two minutes of the third quarter, before Limestone would go up by five and defend that lead for the next few minutes. The Cobras were able to knot the game at 34 with four minutes to play in the frame, before the teams would trade scoring possessions into the final minute of the quarter. Two Saquita Joyner free throws would give the Cobras the 43-42 lead headed to the final 10 minutes.