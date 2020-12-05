Coker women lose heartbreaker to Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. -- Ashauntee Nelson and former Hartsville star Saquita Joyner scored 11 points each for Coker, but it wasn't enough as the Cobras lost 63-61 to Limestone on Saturday.
Both teams started off slow offensively, with Coker holding a 4-3 lead over Limestone past the halfway point of the opening quarter. Both teams seemed to find their offensive rhythm in the later half of the frame, as Limestone led 15-9 after 10 minutes.
The two teams traded possessions, before a Limestone run put the Saints up 22-12 four minutes into the second. The Cobras were able to get back within single digits, but the Saints were able to keep them at a few possessions' distance for the remainder of the quarter as they took a 27-18 lead to the half.
The Cobras got back within two in the first two minutes of the third quarter, before Limestone would go up by five and defend that lead for the next few minutes. The Cobras were able to knot the game at 34 with four minutes to play in the frame, before the teams would trade scoring possessions into the final minute of the quarter. Two Saquita Joyner free throws would give the Cobras the 43-42 lead headed to the final 10 minutes.
Coker took a brief 45-44 lead just over a minute into the quarter, before Limestone would re-gain a four-point lead two and a half minutes into the frame. The Saints would extend their lead to nine four minutes into the frame, before the Cobras would get back within four near the halfway point of the quarter. The Saints went back up by six with four and a half minutes to play, before the Cobras would claw back into the game to get within one on a split pair of free throws by Saquita Joyner with a minute and a half to play. After Limestone briefly re-gained its lead, Ahlea Myers knocked down a jumper with 46 seconds to knot the game up at 58. The Saints would go back up by three with under 20 seconds to play, before Myers would drain a clutch game-tying triple with three seconds to play. Limestone held the final possession, and was able to draw a foul at the final buzzer. Reagan McCray knocked down two free throws for the Saints to give Limestone the victory.
Myers finished with a team-high 15 points. Five other Cobras contributed points in the game. Coker out-rebounded Limestone 44-37, led by nine from Joyner who finished just one rebound shy of her second double-double of the season. Nine other Cobras were also active on the glass. Abigail Keesling, Nelson, Emily Davis and Myers each dished out assists in the game for Coker. Nelson posted a career-high six steals to pace the Cobras, while Joyner recorded three and Raya Coley also registered one. Nelson and Valicia Demeritte also each had one block in the game.
