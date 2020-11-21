Coker women's basketball team preparing for season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University women's basketball program is ready to tip off its 2020-21 campaign, under first-year head coach Melissa DeVore.
DeVore became Coker's new head coach on Oct. 6, before adding Jasmine Kearse to her staff on Nov. 9.
"I'm a rookie head coaching during a pandemic," said DeVore. "There have been days when I've sat back and laughed. As crazy as this month as been, it's going to make the next one seem so easy. I know how hard head coaching jobs are to get, and I've wanted this opportunity so bad, I'm just grinding. I'm a little embarrassed I'm a month in and my office and home are a mess, other than that I think so far, I'm doing okay. The girls are happy. At this point, it's full steam ahead. With COVID season there's so much unprecedented, but everyone here at Coker has been so extremely helpful and willing to assist in any way they can."
DeVore then laid out some of her goals and expectations for her first season as the Cobras bench boss.
"I want to teach playing with heart, playing for each other, being excited to play for Coker women's basketball," said DeVore. "They so far have been trusting the process, the program and the coaches. This school year has been so extremely different. I want to do all I can so that they have a great experience. I want them to love it here. It's a new season a new staff and a new style of play. I want us to do it together and grow together as players and coaches. We know we aren't the favorite to win the league, but that being said, this team has fight. They have a chip on their shoulder. They're eager to win and want to compete, and I love that about them. They play extremely hard, and show up every day. They're competitive. They really like to get after it. It's been great to see the growth since mid-October. We are undersized at pretty much every position, so we're going to play fast, hope to create some mismatches, play with good pace, and win games that way."
So far, DeVore has been pleased with how the team has picked up on the style of basketball that she wants to implement.
"I'm implementing a style that is guard friendly, with a lot of freedom and opportunity for the ball to move and multiple players to make plays. They're excited to play in this system, they've seen first-hand small pieces of what it looks like and really continue to grow daily. In the little time I've had with them, it's really starting to click with them. They're a great group and want to learn. They want to get better, they ask questions, they work hard and have really embraced it all with a positive attitude."
The Cobras return their two of their top scorers from a season ago in Saquita Joyner (9.7 PPG) and Ashauntee Nelson (8.5 PPG), while Joyner was also one of the team's top rebounders a season ago.
"Saquita, Raya, and Emily have really been leading by example," said DeVore. "I put a lot on them initially, wanting them to take ownership of the group, and they've done a great job. I expect them to build on what we've started."
The Cobras face a 22-game schedule, with 20 games in the South Atlantic Conference. After hosting Lincoln Memorial on Nov. 24, the Cobras will travel to UVA Wise on Nov. 28. The Cobras open the month of December against Queens (N.C.) on Dec. 2, before traveling to Limestone on Dec. 5. The Cobras will continue the road swing to Converse on Dec. 9, before returning home to face Newberry on Dec. 13. The Cobras will conclude the 2020 slate of the schedule with a Division I exhibition at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 19. The Cobras open 2021 with home games against Limestone (Jan. 6) and UVA Wise (Jan. 9), before embarking on a three-game road swing to Wingate (Jan. 13), Tusculum (Jan. 16) and Catawba (Jan. 20). Coker will return for home games against Lenoir-Rhyne (Jan. 23) and Wingate (Jan. 27), before wrapping up the month of January at Anderson (S.C.) on Jan. 30. The road swing continues into the month of February as the Cobras travel to Lincoln Memorial (Feb. 6) and Queens (N.C.) (Feb. 10), before returning home for their final two home games of the regular season against Mars Hill (Feb. 13) and Tusculum (Feb. 20). Coker wraps up the regular season with games at Newberry (Feb. 24) and Carson-Newman (Feb. 27), before the South Atlantic Conference tournament begins on Mar. 3 at Timmons Arena on the campus of Furman University.
"The SAC is a very well-rounded conference, there are no weeks that are going to be light," said DeVore. "I just hope we get to there and all do our part so we can get to the games."
All Coker basketball tickets must be purchased at www.cokercobras.com/tickets. Coker will announce attendance regulations at a later date.
Coker University will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as additional information is available
