Coker women's basketball team preparing for season

"I'm a rookie head coaching during a pandemic," said DeVore. "There have been days when I've sat back and laughed. As crazy as this month as been, it's going to make the next one seem so easy. I know how hard head coaching jobs are to get, and I've wanted this opportunity so bad, I'm just grinding. I'm a little embarrassed I'm a month in and my office and home are a mess, other than that I think so far, I'm doing okay. The girls are happy. At this point, it's full steam ahead. With COVID season there's so much unprecedented, but everyone here at Coker has been so extremely helpful and willing to assist in any way they can."

"I want to teach playing with heart, playing for each other, being excited to play for Coker women's basketball," said DeVore. "They so far have been trusting the process, the program and the coaches. This school year has been so extremely different. I want to do all I can so that they have a great experience. I want them to love it here. It's a new season a new staff and a new style of play. I want us to do it together and grow together as players and coaches. We know we aren't the favorite to win the league, but that being said, this team has fight. They have a chip on their shoulder. They're eager to win and want to compete, and I love that about them. They play extremely hard, and show up every day. They're competitive. They really like to get after it. It's been great to see the growth since mid-October. We are undersized at pretty much every position, so we're going to play fast, hope to create some mismatches, play with good pace, and win games that way."