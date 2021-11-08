Coker women's hoops ready to start season

"I am looking forward to the start of the season and going to battle with this group," said DeVore. "Although half of our team is new, we have some great new additions and a lot of key contributors coming back from last season. The preseason 11th place pick should be motivating. We have a lot to prove to our league & we feel we have the necessary pieces to compete in the conference, time to go to work."

"Our returners have done a fantastic job working hard, pushing everyone, and setting a standard of what to expect out of Coker Women's Basketball," said DeVore. "They continue to build on what we started last season while leading this group of young kids. Saquita Joyner has really showed a lot of improvements in her perimeter game having more confidence with her drives and you can tell she invested in her game this summer. I can't wait to see her continue to work and become even more versatile. Ahlea Myers Has also had a really good preseason as well. The returning captains were all out at the same time this preseason and she really stepped up. As a senior point guard, she is an extension of the coaching staff and has really done a good job being vocal, leading by example and holding people accountable this preseason. Ashauntee Nelson and Abigail Keesling continue to show up and be a consistent piece we need to be successful. We have had a handful of injuries in the returners with Emily Davis, Raya Coley, and Haley McClure all missing a significant portion of preseason, but we can't wait to have them all back in healthy form."