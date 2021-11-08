Coker women's hoops ready to start season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University women's basketball is ready to hit the hardwood for the program's second season under head coach Melissa DeVore.
DeVore is excited to get her group on the floor and compete.
"I am looking forward to the start of the season and going to battle with this group," said DeVore. "Although half of our team is new, we have some great new additions and a lot of key contributors coming back from last season. The preseason 11th place pick should be motivating. We have a lot to prove to our league & we feel we have the necessary pieces to compete in the conference, time to go to work."
The Cobras return 11 players from last season to this year's roster. DeVore is pleased with what they've brought to the start of the season.
"Our returners have done a fantastic job working hard, pushing everyone, and setting a standard of what to expect out of Coker Women's Basketball," said DeVore. "They continue to build on what we started last season while leading this group of young kids. Saquita Joyner has really showed a lot of improvements in her perimeter game having more confidence with her drives and you can tell she invested in her game this summer. I can't wait to see her continue to work and become even more versatile. Ahlea Myers Has also had a really good preseason as well. The returning captains were all out at the same time this preseason and she really stepped up. As a senior point guard, she is an extension of the coaching staff and has really done a good job being vocal, leading by example and holding people accountable this preseason. Ashauntee Nelson and Abigail Keesling continue to show up and be a consistent piece we need to be successful. We have had a handful of injuries in the returners with Emily Davis, Raya Coley, and Haley McClure all missing a significant portion of preseason, but we can't wait to have them all back in healthy form."
The Cobras also welcome nine new faces to the fold this season
"I wanted to add depth, speed and more athleticism and that's exactly what we got with Diamond Jackson, Mariah Mitchem, Jaiha Williams, and Mya Wasswa," said DeVore. This group will compete for time this Fall and I can't wait to watch them all adjust to the college game."
DeVore noted that the returners and newcomers are still figuring out how to work together but is encouraged at the progress being made.
"Anytime you double your team with players it's going to take time to mesh, but we are getting there," said DeVore."
DeVore notes that while expectations for the team are high, she expects the team captains and upperclassmen to step up.
"I expect a lot out of our captains and upperclassmen," said DeVore. "They've been here a year, know what we want from them and have an opportunity to make a program the way they want it. It's time for them to push each other, push the rest of the group and demand it out of everyone new and old."
The Cobras open the season at the South Atlantic Conference-Conference Carolinas Challenge, on the road against UNC Pembroke on Friday, and Francis Marion on Saturday.
"Our schedule is tough, the SAC has a lot of talent," said DeVore. "Every game is going to be a battle 1-12, there's no days off."