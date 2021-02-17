Coker women's lacrosse loses opener

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell to Barton 19-7 in its home opener on Wednesday.

Amariah Lawson scored the first goal of the season for the Cobras in the first 20 seconds of the game.

Barton would go on a scoring run over the next 10 minutes, before Gabby Jessup flipped in the second goal of the game for the Cobras. She turned around and assisted Hannah Shuren on Coker's third and final goal before the half. The Cobras won 10 out of 17 draw controls throughout the first half.

In the second half, the Cobras scored two straight goals from Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole and Meagan Gallagher. With under 12 minutes to go in the game, Shuren scored on a man-up opportunity for her second goal of the game. The junior attacker later assisted Baronella-O'Toole on another tally for Coker.

Shuren led the Cobras with three points on two goals. Jessup scored two points on one goal while Baronella-O'Toole added two points on two goals. Goalie Olivia Fladung finished the game with 12 saves.

The Cobras are back in action on Friday as they travel to St. Andrews for a DII/NAIA matchup at 3:00 p.m.