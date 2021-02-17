 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker women's lacrosse loses opener
0 comments

Coker women's lacrosse loses opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell to Barton 19-7 in its home opener on Wednesday.

Amariah Lawson scored the first goal of the season for the Cobras in the first 20 seconds of the game.

Barton would go on a scoring run over the next 10 minutes, before Gabby Jessup flipped in the second goal of the game for the Cobras. She turned around and assisted Hannah Shuren on Coker's third and final goal before the half. The Cobras won 10 out of 17 draw controls throughout the first half.

In the second half, the Cobras scored two straight goals from Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole and Meagan Gallagher. With under 12 minutes to go in the game, Shuren scored on a man-up opportunity for her second goal of the game. The junior attacker later assisted Baronella-O'Toole on another tally for Coker.

Shuren led the Cobras with three points on two goals. Jessup scored two points on one goal while Baronella-O'Toole added two points on two goals. Goalie Olivia Fladung finished the game with 12 saves.

The Cobras are back in action on Friday as they travel to St. Andrews for a DII/NAIA matchup at 3:00 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander
College

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander

FLORENCE, S.C. − In a game of momentum swings, Lander provided the final one. And that was the most important one, giving the Bearcats an 84-80 win at Francis Marion on Saturday.

FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT
College

FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior forward Faith Allen sent an equalizing shot to the upper-left 90 from the far right corner o…

Coker women beat Queens
College

Coker women beat Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Coker University women's basketball team took care of Queens on Wednesday for a South Atlantic Conference win by a scor…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert