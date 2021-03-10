Coker women's lacrosse loses to Newberry

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker women's lacrosse team fell to Newberry 23-13 in South Atlantic Conference play on Tuesday (Mar. 10).

Newberry scored the first three goals of the game, Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole scored the first goal for the Cobras on an assist from Meagan Gallagher. Four minutes later, Makenzie Stroup added to the scoring column. Newberry continued to extend its lead until Gabby Jessup put one in for the Cobras on an assist from Gallagher. Hannah Shuren scored three consecutive goals to help Coker cut into the deficit with less than 12 minutes left in the first half. Baronella O'Toole pitched in a goal to make it a 10-7 game at the half.

Jessup scored again within the first three minutes of the second half, to counter a Newberry goal early on in the half. Shuren scored her fourth goal of the game at the 17:54 mark, breaking the Wolves run. Baronella-O'Toole later followed with her third of the game. With 7:15 left in the game, Amanda Arguello scored the first goal of her Coker career. Zegan and Gallagher each contributed goals in the final four minutes of the game.

Shuren finished as the leading scorer for the fourth consecutive game of the season, with a total of four goals. Baronella-O'Toole also recorded a hat trick for Coker in the game. Gallagher led Coker with two assists. Amariah Lawson won a total of five draw controls while posting a leading two caused turnovers and four ground balls.