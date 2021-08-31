Coker women's soccer ready to start season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team will look to get back in the swing of things as they return to a regular fall schedule this season.
Third-year head coach Garrett Linquist leads a squad that has a solid mix of veteran leaders and fresh new faces looking to contribute immediately on the pitch. When asked about the goals and expectations for the season.
"The goal for us is to take a step forward this year," said Linquist. "We have continued to be more competitive over my two years here so the goal for us is to begin turning the positive performances into positive results."
Linquist will look to incorporate the talents of his fifteen returners, along with thirteen freshmen and one transfer. The Cobras will have to recover and make adjustments quickly, after playing a six game conference schedule this past spring. Linquist noted that he is pleased with how the team's chemistry is developing.
"I am really happy with how the team is coming together throughout the preseason," said Linquist. "You have seen some of the returners stepping up to take on big roles in being positive voices and helping push the program forward."
He also lauded the newfound depth within the squad.
"We have definitely added some talented newcomers to the group," said Linquist. "It is very evident this group possesses more depth throughout the roster and it has allowed ourselves to push each other throughout the preseason."
The Cobras kick off the season with a four-game homestand that includes visits from Southern Wesleyan (Sep. 2), Barton (Sep. 8), Converse (Sep. 11), and Lander (Sep. 15). Coker will then make a quick trip to Lincoln Memorial (Sep. 18) to begin conference play, before returning home to take on Tusculum (Sep. 25) and Lenoir-Rhyne (Sep. 29). October will see the Cobras start off on the road at Catawba (Oct. 2) and Newberry (Oct. 6) before hosting Mars Hill (Oct. 9) in Hartsville. Conference play continues as Coker visits Wingate (Oct. 14) and Limestone (Oct. 16) before hosting Shaw University (Oct. 20) in a non-conference matchup. The regular season wraps up with a road game at Carson-Newman (Oct. 23), prior to two home games against Queens (Oct. 30) and Anderson (Nov. 3).
"I really believe the South Atlantic Conference as a whole is a tough, deep conference," said Linquist. "Every conference opponent we will face will ask a few different questions of us as a team and there are not really any 'easy' opponents. I do think facing a run of several consecutive road games to begin October will challenge us in different ways, as it always seems a bit more difficult to go away from home and pick up points at this level."