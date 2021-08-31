Coker women's soccer ready to start season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team will look to get back in the swing of things as they return to a regular fall schedule this season.

Third-year head coach Garrett Linquist leads a squad that has a solid mix of veteran leaders and fresh new faces looking to contribute immediately on the pitch. When asked about the goals and expectations for the season.

"The goal for us is to take a step forward this year," said Linquist. "We have continued to be more competitive over my two years here so the goal for us is to begin turning the positive performances into positive results."

Linquist will look to incorporate the talents of his fifteen returners, along with thirteen freshmen and one transfer. The Cobras will have to recover and make adjustments quickly, after playing a six game conference schedule this past spring. Linquist noted that he is pleased with how the team's chemistry is developing.

"I am really happy with how the team is coming together throughout the preseason," said Linquist. "You have seen some of the returners stepping up to take on big roles in being positive voices and helping push the program forward."

He also lauded the newfound depth within the squad.