Coker women's track and field receives many honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Several members of the Coker University Women's Track & Field team earned Outdoor All-Region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, announced by the organization.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Syriah Lottimore, Mariah Mitchem, Lasira Nicholson and Calene Lazare collected honors, while Lazare earned individual honors in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash and Mitchem earned an individual honor in the 400-meter dash.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Lottimore, Mitchem, Nicholson and Lazare posted a victory and a school record 46.48 on Apr. 23 at the Aggie Classic, before finishing second at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championships on May 5.

This is Lottimore's first career All-Region honor. The Pembroke, Bermuda native is the daughter of Sonina Lottimore, and graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in sports management.

This is Nicholson's first career All-Region honor. The Lake City, S.C. native is a psychology major.

Mitchem posted a victory in the 400-meter dash at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championships to highlight her freshman campaign, and was also named SAC Freshman of the Year.

These are Mitchem's first two career All-Region honors. The Blythewood, S.C. native is the daughter of Tracy Chavis and John Mitchem, and is a biology major.

Lazare posted South Atlantic Conference championships in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash along with setting a new school record in the 100-meter dash before qualifying for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in both events. At nationals, she broke her own school record in the 200-meter dash in qualifying for the national finals in both events. With her performance in the national finals, Lazare was named an All-American in both events.

These are Lazare's seventh and eighth career All-Region honors. Lazare is a native of Newton, Mass., and a double major in biology and psychology.