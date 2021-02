GREENWOOD, S.C. - The Coker University wrestling team fell at Lander Thursday night in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action by a score of 53-0.

The Cobras (1-1, 1-1 SACC) are back on the mat on Sunday (Feb. 21) at Mount Olive for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas dual. The match is set for a 1:00 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.