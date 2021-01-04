Coker wrestling opens season Tuesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University wrestling team is ready to open its 2020-21 campaign, under third-year coach Derrick Nelson.
The Cobras won eight dual matches a season ago, while also boasting four national qualifiers, a Super Region II Coach of the Year award and seven National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-Americans. The Cobras were also picked fourth in the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.
Nelson says that the Cobras want to build on what they accomplished a season ago.
"We have lofty goals for this season," said Nelson. "We want at minimum four guys back at nationals, we want to challenge for regional and conference trophies. We want to be in the discussions as one of the best teams in the country. That's across the board. We have to believe it otherwise it will never come."
The Cobras return the majority of last year's roster, including 2019-20 Division II national qualifiers Omar Armengol, Corey Christie and Zachary Van Alst. Nelson believes that high-level experience will play in their favor this season.
"We have the luxury of having several wrestlers on the roster with national tournament experience at the Division II level," said Nelson. "These returners have been through a season, and the dual schedule and will be relied on heavily to hold down the fort while our younger wrestlers find their footing. Even guys who have not seen the tournament yet but are putting in the work that have been here growing and getting better are going to be a big boost to us once we can all be together."
Nelson also spoke very highly of his incoming recruiting class, mad up of seven freshmen and three transfers.
We are excited about our newcomers, and will be looking to them for a spark and a shot in the arm to add to what we already have established here," said Nelson. "We have guys with Division I experience, that have been on the tops of state podiums looking to cut their teeth and help the Cobras succeed."
Nelson added that the returners and newcomers have been able to push each other and mesh together nicely as a team.
"It has been a seamless experience, with COVID-19 you wouldn't expect it, however we had some time to get together and train, and grow together as a family," said Nelson. 'We were fortunate to be able to have the time to train over the breaks and in the Fall to get to know one another, and to figure out each other's personalities and senses of humor. Luckily we have brought in a great group of guys that adds to the great group we have here already."
Several Cobras have garnered recognition in the national preseason polls. Armengol is ranked No. 15 at 133 pounds by FloWrestling, while Christie is ranked No. 15 at 165 pounds by FloWrestling. Van Alst is ranked No. 14 at 141 pounds by The Open Mat, while Matthew Shields is ranked No. 16 at 174 pounds by the Open Mat. Nelson says the high expectations extend beyond those nationally ranked.
"We have high expectations for everyone on the roster," said Nelson. "We wouldn't have recruited them here if we did think they couldn't help us be successful, and vice versa. We've been down the rabbit hole the past two years putting maybe one or two guys on a pedestal or under a microscope and that doesn't benefit anyone. We have high expectations for all of these guys, we want to have more than just four guys going to nationals, so we have to expect the best from all of our guys every day."
The Cobras open the season at Emmanuel (Ga.) at 6 p.m. today, before hosting Queens (N.C.) on Monday and No. 25 Belmont Abbey on Jan. 15. The Cobras conclude the month of January hosting No. 8//9/12 Newberry on Jan. 22, before traveling to No. 20 Limestone on Jan. 28. The Cobras travel to King (Tenn.) on Feb. 7, before hosting Mount Olive for Senior Night on Feb. 12. Coker will wrap up the regular season at Lander on Feb. 18.
"I think we have a very competitive conference that doesn't always get the most the love from the national pundits, but if you look out over our schedule we have teams with highly ranked wrestlers, strong dual meet lineups and great coaches," said Nelson. "We have to be on every dual meet if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the year. That starts on Jan. 5 and will end after nationals are concluded."