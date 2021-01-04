Coker wrestling opens season Tuesday

Nelson also spoke very highly of his incoming recruiting class, mad up of seven freshmen and three transfers.

We are excited about our newcomers, and will be looking to them for a spark and a shot in the arm to add to what we already have established here," said Nelson. "We have guys with Division I experience, that have been on the tops of state podiums looking to cut their teeth and help the Cobras succeed."

Nelson added that the returners and newcomers have been able to push each other and mesh together nicely as a team.

"It has been a seamless experience, with COVID-19 you wouldn't expect it, however we had some time to get together and train, and grow together as a family," said Nelson. 'We were fortunate to be able to have the time to train over the breaks and in the Fall to get to know one another, and to figure out each other's personalities and senses of humor. Luckily we have brought in a great group of guys that adds to the great group we have here already."