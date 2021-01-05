Coker wrestling wins season opener

Emmanuel drew first blood with a victory by decision at 125 pounds, before No. 15 Omar Armengol got the Cobras on the board with a 14-7 decision over Allen Stone to tie the match. After Emmanuel won 141 pounds by forfeit, the Lions would go up by 12 picking up a win by fall at 149 pounds. The Cobras would get six points right back with Noah Inboden winning by forfeit at 157 pounds, before No. 15 Corey Christie cruised to an 18-0 technical fall over Jonathan Oldknow at 165 pounds. No. 16 Matt Shields would pick up a forfeit at 174 pounds to distance the Cobras from the Lions, before Emmanuel would earn a win by decision at 184 pounds. Corey Perkins-Willett worked to an 11-2 major decision at 197 pounds, before Hamilton Cooper closed out the match with a win by forfeit at 285 pounds.