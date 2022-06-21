Coker's Antoniewicz attendeds NCAA Division II Identity Workshop

INDIANAPOLIS -- Coker University head coach Michael Antoniewicz recently attended the 2021-22 NCAA Division II Identity Workshop held at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis from June 7-9.

The NCAA Division II Identity Workshop is a professional development retreat for coaches featuring leadership training, best practices for community engagement opportunities, social media, fundraising and risk management training. The coaches in attendance had an opportunity to learn more about the NCAA from several departments including the Sport Science Institute, championships, academic and membership affairs, and governance. The agenda contained professional and personal development opportunities for the attendees including a session with Justin Patton, executive leadership coach; Janet Judge, collegiate sports law attorney and partner at Holland & Knight, and former Division I student-athlete; and Ivy Watts, mental health empowerment speaker and former Division II student-athlete.

"It was a great educational experience that I was very grateful to be selected for," said Antoniewicz. "There were a lot of very good speakers that gave me a better insight on how I can be a better coach for my program and our athletic department."

Antoniewicz was selected by the South Atlantic Conference to attend the workshop, along with Mars Hill University head volleyball coach Mike Smith and Catawba College head women's lacrosse coach Caitlyn Corace.