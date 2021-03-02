 Skip to main content
Coker's Holton earns region track honors
Coker's Holton earns region track honors

Coker University women's track and field sophomore Jada Holton earned All-Southeast Region honors in the triple jump by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Holton, a sophomore from Coconut Grove, Fla., is a transfer from Tennessee State University. She has broken the Coker school record for the triple jump several times this season. She most recently broke the record for the triple jump at the Winthrop Opener on Feb. 27 with a mark of 11.59m

Holton
