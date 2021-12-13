Coker's Kabo an NCAA D2 second-team All-American in field hockey

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Coker University field hockey junior forward Britt Kabo has been named a Division II Second Team All-American, announced by the organization.
Kabo finished the season leading the Cobras in goals (11) and points (26), while also being tied for the team lead in assists (four). She respectively was tied for third, tied for fourth and tied for 11th in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas in those categories. Kabo was also a First Team All-Conference selection this season.
This is Kabo's first career All-American selection.
The Maarssen, Netherlands native is the daughter of Kris and Natacha Kabo, and is a business administration major.