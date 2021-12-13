 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker's Kabo an NCAA D2 second-team All-American in field hockey
0 Comments

Coker's Kabo an NCAA D2 second-team All-American in field hockey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Coker University field hockey junior forward Britt Kabo has been named a Division II Second Team All-American, announced by the organization.

Kabo finished the season leading the Cobras in goals (11) and points (26), while also being tied for the team lead in assists (four). She respectively was tied for third, tied for fourth and tied for 11th in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas in those categories. Kabo was also a First Team All-Conference selection this season.

This is Kabo's first career All-American selection.

The Maarssen, Netherlands native is the daughter of Kris and Natacha Kabo, and is a business administration major.

BRITT KABO.jpg

Kabo

 COKER ATHLETICS
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU tennis announces schedule
College

FMU tennis announces schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams and first-year head coach Jay Evans have announced their schedul…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert