Coker's Kabo, Cordrey honored in field hockey

Kabo started in 14 of 15 games at forward collecting eight goals and 12 assists a season ago. She was named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 14-20, and led the Cobras in goals, assists and points. Kabo finished the season second in all of Division II in assists per game (0.80). She was named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, selected to All-Conference First Team and named to Division II All-Rookie Team. Academically, she was named to the Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad, selected as a Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II Scholar of Distinction, and named to the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.