Coker's Kabo, Cordrey honored in field hockey

Coker sophomore forward Britt Kabo and junior midfielder Kaleigh Cordrey were named to the South Atlantic preseason all-conference field hockey team.
Kabo started in 14 of 15 games at forward collecting eight goals and 12 assists a season ago. She was named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 14-20, and led the Cobras in goals, assists and points. Kabo finished the season second in all of Division II in assists per game (0.80). She was named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, selected to All-Conference First Team and named to Division II All-Rookie Team. Academically, she was named to the Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad, selected as a Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II Scholar of Distinction, and named to the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
Cordrey started in seven of 14 games she appeared in last season, recording six goals and one assist. Academically, she was named to the Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad, the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and received the 2019-20 D2 Academic Achievement Award.
The Cobras went 10-7 a season ago, posting a 6-6 mark in league play. The Cobras return 13 players from a season ago, while adding five new faces to the mix.
Coker begins the season at Mount Olive on Feb. 16. The game is set for a 2:00 p.m. start.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Catawba 85
Coker 79
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Cobras lost in overtime.
Chandler Lindsey paced the Cobras with a career-high 33 points, while Seth Bennett added 13, Anthony Thomas contributed 12 points off the bench, and Jahnarious Snell chipped in 10. Lindsey also tied the program single-game record for free throw percentage with a 6-of-6 night.